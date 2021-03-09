Scotlandville survives “tough” matchup with Jesuit in Division I semi-finals

LAFAYETTE, La. — The No. 1 Scotlandville Hornets defeated No. 5 Jesuit, 46-43 in the Boy’s Division I Semi-Final round on Tuesday at the UL-Lafayette Cajundome.

With 2 seconds remaining, Jesuit had an opportunity to tie the game at 46 but a missed 3 from Patrick Lavie sealed the victory and 12th straight trip to the Division I title game for Scotlandville.

Scotlandville’s Zaheem Jackson led all scorers with 19 points.

For Jesuit, Porter Lichtl finished with a team-high 16 points. Matthew Knight and Christopher Gillen finished with 10 points.

Scotlandville advances to the Division I final for a rematch with St. Augustine 5 p.m. Saturday in Lake Charles.