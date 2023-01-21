NEW ORLEANS — The final two matchups of the Carver Hoops Classic were big ones.

The reigning Division I state champions, Scotlandville, faced Landry while the defending Class 4A champions, Carver, met with the 2021 Division II champions, Newman.

A 19-point performance by Scotlandville’s C’Zavian Teasett helped the Hornets down Landry, 70-60.

Vo Nicholas led the Bucs with a game-high 25 points.

In the main event, the Newman Greenies overcame the host Carver with a 58-50 win over the Rams.

Canin Jefferson led Newman with 21 points while Ken’Wyion White scored 17 points for Carver.

Newman’s Todd Jones added 12 points and 8 rebounds in the win while Chris Lockett poured in 10 points with 4 rebounds and 3 assists.