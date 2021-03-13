Schmid throws 6 TDs, Sam Houston romps Nicholls 71-17

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Eric Schmid threw for a career-high six touchdown passes and Sam Houston crushed Nicholls 71-17.

In a matchup of two nationally ranked teams, the Bearkats outgained the Colonels 556 to 337 yards with their 71 points the eighth-most scored in program history.

Schmid was 21-of-32 passing for 366 yards. He threw two touchdown passes each to Noah Smith and Jequez Ezzard, including a 55-yarder, and one each to Dewaylo Ingram and Dee Bowens.

Nicholls scored first on Lindsey Scott’s 14-yard TD pass to Dai’Jean Dixon in the first quarter.

Dixon became the Colonels’ all-time receptions leader with 149, passing Mark Carrier.