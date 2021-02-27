Schmid leads Sam Houston State over Southeastern Louisiana, 43-38

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Eric Schmid threw for 428 yards and a pair of second-half touchdown passes to lead Sam Houston State to a 43-38 victory over Southeastern Louisiana in the season opener for both teams.

Schmid threw a 78-yard touchdown pass to Ife Adeyi with 4:15 left in the third quarter.

The Bearkats used an off-balance formation to help Schmid connect on a 30-yard scoring throw to CJ Turner to stretch the Bearkats’ lead to 40-31 early in the fourth.

Cole Kelley had 462 yards passing and four touchdown passes for the Lions.

On their last series, Kelley led a six-play drive to the Bearkats 22, but they couldn’t convert on fourth-and-2.