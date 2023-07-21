NEW ORLEANS – The 2023 Summer Universiade announced the competition schedule for the FISU World University Games in Chengdu, China. Tulane will represent Team USA in the games which are set to begin on July 28 with Opening Ceremonies.



China is exactly 13 hours ahead of the Central time zone and is on the other side of the International Date Line.



Team USA will open with pool play beginning on Saturday, July 29, against Poland. The game is scheduled for 6:30 a.m. Central Daylight Time (CDT)/7:30 p.m. China Standard Time (CST). Game two of pool play will feature Team USA against Japan at 10 p.m. Saturday/11 a.m. Sunday, July 30. Team USA will finish pool play with a matchup against Czech Republic on Monday, July 31, at 6:30 a.m./7:30 p.m. All three pool play games will be played at Qingbaijiang Sports Centre Gymnasium.



After pool play is completed the quarterfinals, semifinals, and finals will all be held at Fenghuangshan Sports Park Gymnasium. The quarterfinals are set for Wednesday, August 2, with games 12 a.m./3 p.m. and 6:30 a.m./7:30 p.m. The semifinal matchups will be played on Friday, August 4, at 12 a.m./3 p.m. and 6:30 a.m./7:30 p.m. Lastly, the finals or gold medal game is scheduled for Sunday, August 6, at 8:30 a.m./9:30 p.m.

Team USA Schedule

Pool Play (CDT/CST) Saturday, July 29 USA vs. Poland: 6:30 a.m./7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 30 USA vs. Japan: 10 p.m. (Saturday)/11 a.m. Monday, July 30 USA vs. Czech Republics: 6:30 a.m./7:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals Wednesday, August 2 12 a.m./3 p.m. & 6:30 a.m./7:30 p.m.

Semifinals Friday, August 4 12 a.m./3 p.m. & 6:30 a.m./7:30 p.m.

Finals Sunday, August 6 8:30 a.m./9:30 p.m.



{Courtesy: Tulane Athletics}