BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Savannah Bananas are coming to Baton Rouge with the “Banana Ball” at Alex Box Stadium next year.

The Bananas, a circus-like baseball team based in Savannah, Georgia, started in 2016, according to Visit Baton Rouge. From March 14-16, 2024, this one-of-a-kind baseball team will be making its only collegiate venue appearance in the Red Stick, according to LSU Baseball.

“As a baseball destination with a loyal fanbase and electric atmosphere, it’s only fitting that the Bananas have selected Baton Rouge to host their first ever game in a college baseball stadium,” said Jill Kidder, president and CEO of Visit Baton Rouge. “It’s truly going to be bananas to see all of the excitement and entertainment that follows them wherever they go!”

If you would like the opportunity to see the Bananas inside Alex Box Stadium, you will have to add your name to the Ticket Lottery List. Submissions will close on Friday, Dec. 1 and a random drawing will happen about two months before the event, Visit Baton Rouge said.

Chosen names will be able to buy tickets. Anyone who is three years old and younger will get into the game for free.

Click here to submit your name into the lottery.

