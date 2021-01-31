Sample Named Defensive Player of the Game at the Reese’s Senior Bowl

MOBILE, Alabama – Former Tulane University football player Cameron Sample shined at the 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl on Saturday, as he earned Defensive Player of the Game honors.

Sample earned the recognition after he totaled seven tackles and a half sack. His performance on Saturday capped an impressive week where he earned high praise from professional scouts and media members during the week-long event.

Despite earning Defensive Player of the Game honors, Sample’s American team fell to the National team, 27-24.

The game was held at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of the University of South Alabama for the first time. Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores led the National Team, while Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule guided the American team.

As a senior in 2020, Sample earned All-America honors from Pro Football Focus (PFF). He also earned First Team All-American Athletic Conference honors. In addition, he was rated as the Most Valuable Defensive Lineman in college football by PFF.

Sample received the postseason recognition following a breakout senior campaign for the Green Wave, as he registered career highs in tackles (52), tackles for loss (8.5) and sacks (6.0).

{Press release courtesy of Tulane Athletics}