HOMEWOOD, Ala. – Despite scoring five runs in the first inning, the Southeastern Louisiana University baseball team could not shut down the Samford bats as the Bulldogs came roaring back for a 16-8 win Sunday over the Lions at Joe Lee Griffin Field.

Southeastern (8-12) wasted little time in jumping all over starting pitcher Jalon Long, batting around in the first inning against the Bulldogs (10-7).

Rhett Rosevear, a sophomore from Denham Springs, Louisiana, pulled the first pitch of the game out of the ballpark to right field for his second home run of the season. It marked the first time the Lions have led off the game with a home run since Cody Grosse accomplished the feat at Oklahoma State on March 15, 2019.

Three batters later, Preston Faulkner launched a solo homer. It was his fourth of the season and third this week. Connor Manola followed with a two-out single and advanced to second base on a wild pitch. He scored on Shea Thomas’ RBI double into the left-center field gap.

Christian Garcia followed with an RBI single to left, advancing to second as Thomas scored. Garcia scored on Tristan Welch’s RBI single to center.

Samford cut the deficit in the bottom of the inning with a pair of runs and then batted around in the second on the way to scoring seven runs for a 9-5 lead.

The Lions bounced back with a run in the third on a one-out solo home run off the bat of Christian Garcia. It was his second home run of the season.

A two-run homer in the fourth extended the Bulldogs lead, but SLU again cut into it with another solo home run. Tristan Welch, who would pick up three hits in the game, homered leading off the sixth for SLU and launched another solo shot in the eighth.

Unfortunately, Samford continued to add runs in the sixth and seventh to put the game out of reach.

Bulldog reliever Brody Westbrooks (2-0) earned the win, allowing two runs in 5.1 innings of work. SLU starting pitcher Hayden Robb (0-2) suffered the loss, allowing nine runs – just two earned – in 1.2 innings pitched.

Southeastern launched five home runs in the game, all solo shots.

Welch (3-for-3), Garcia (3-for-4) and Rosevear (2-for-3) all turned in multi-hit performances for the Lions.

UP NEXT

Southeastern wraps up its four-game road trip Tuesday, traveling down to New Orleans, Louisiana for a non-conference contest at Tulane. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. at Greer Field at Turchin Stadium.

The Green Wave (11-7) defeated SLU, 23-1, in Hammond back on March 1, but the Lions have won eight of the last 10 matchups. Tulane leads the all-time series, 79-41.

RADIO SHOW

The next episode of Inside Southeastern Baseball with Matt Riser, presented by Pour House Pizza and Beer Garden, is slated for Monday at 12 p.m. from the restaurant in downtown Hammond. Fans can listen to every show online at www.LionSports.net/ListenLive and via the Lions Gameday Experience, MyTuner Radio or Mixlr apps. The MyTuner Radio app is compatible with the Apple CarPlay software available in most newer automobiles.

LIONS GAMEDAY EXPERIENCE APP

The Lions Gameday Experience app puts audio, stats, video, social media and more in the hands of fans. Those in attendance can also check in to earn reward points redeemable for Southeastern-related prizes. Available for both Android and iOS devices, it can be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play or by following the link www.LionSports.net/App.



DIAMOND CLUB / S CLUB

Fans interested in becoming active supporters of the baseball program are encouraged to join the Diamond Club. Lion baseball alums are encouraged to join the exclusive S Club, which is restricted to Southeastern athletic letter winners.



All membership fees and donations to both the Diamond Club and S Club (baseball) are available for the exclusive use of the Southeastern baseball program. Membership information is available by contacting the Lion Athletics Association at laa@southeastern.edu or (985) 549-5091 or visiting www.LionUp.com.



SOCIAL MEDIA

For more information on Lions Baseball, follow @LionUpBaseball or @MattRiser17 on Twitter, @LionUpBaseball on Instagram and Facebook, and subscribe to the SLUathletics YouTube channel.

LINE SCORE

Samford 16, Southeastern 8 (Mar 20, 2022 at Birmingham, Ala.)

———————————————————————-

Southeastern …… 501 001 010 – 8 13 2 (8-12)

Samford …………. 270 203 20X – 16 16 0 (10-7)

———————————————————————-

Pitchers: Southeastern – Robb, Hayden; Lauve, Lance (2); Smith, Noah (5); Bartley, Kyle (7); Potter, Alex (8) and Grizzaffi, Bryce; Curry, Michael. Samford – Long, Jalon; Westbrooks, Brody (1); Watkins, Timmy (7); McCormack, Mason (9) and Dreier, Kaden.

Win-Westbrooks, Brody (2-0) Loss-Robb, Hayden (0-2) T-2:51 A-677

HR SLU – Rosevear, Rhett (2); Faulkner, Preston (4); Garcia, Christian (2); Welch, Tristan 2 (3).

HR SAM – Ledbetter, Colton (4); King, Towns (6); Dreier, Kaden (5).

Weather: Mostly sunny, 68 degrees

{Courtesy: release from Southeastern Athletics}