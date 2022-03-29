LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — Louisiana softball swept UTA for their first sweep of Sun Belt play this season.

Kandra Lamb’s perfect game on Saturday came with five strikeouts, with only two three-ball counts and just 60 pitches to complete her third no-hitter of the season and fifth overall of her career.

Sunday, Sam Landry was in the circle and yielded only one base hit and recorded 10 outs via the strikeout.

Head coach Gerry Glasco likes the way Sam’s pitching.

“I like the results of this past weekend, obviously,” Glasco says. “And we want to grow her as a freshman. I think she’s got a lot of potential and a lot of upside to pick up and learn the game mentally. By giving her that opportunity to repeat herself and repeat her performance on Sunday and try to pitch two different looks at a team. That’s all good experience for her that could be valuable in the postseason.”