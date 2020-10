JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 13: A New Orleans Saints helmet is seen on the bench during the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on October 13, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, La. – New Orleans Saints Wide Receivers Michael Thomas and Marquez Callaway headline the Saints injury report Wednesday.

Thomas was sidelined because ankle/hamstring injury and Callaway with an ankle injury he appeared to suffer in the Saints game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday.

Offensive Lineman Nick Easton and Terron Armstead were limited in practice.

As for the Chicago Bears, 6 players did not practice Wednesday.

That list includes former Saints Ted Ginn and Jimmy Graham.