Saints win, but are still two seed in NFC playoffs

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – JANUARY 03: Quarterback Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints warms up prior to their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

The Saints did what they needed, but couldn’t get help from Chicago.

The Saints beat the Panthers 33-7, but Green Bay defeated Chicago to claim in the top seed in the NFC playoffs. Green Bay will get the only bye in the NFC playoffs next week. The Saints will be the two seed and play the 7th seeded Chicago Bears either next Saturday or Sunday at the Superdome.

Drew Brees completed 22 of 32 for 201 yards and three touchdowns. He threw TD passes of 18 yards to Jared Cook, 8 yards to Emmanuel Sanders, and 11 yards to Austin Carr.

The Saints defense intercepted Carolina quarterbacks five times, two off Teddy Bridgewater, and three off PJ Walker.

Saints running back Alvin Kamara did not play in the game against Carolina due to a positive Covid-19 test. Saints running backs Michael Burton, Latavius Murray, and Dwayne Washington also missed the game due to close contact with Kamara.

The third seeded Seahawks will host the Rams in the Wildcard round. The winner of the NFC East, either Washington or the New York Giants will host the Tampa Bay Bucs.

Game times will be announced later Sunday.