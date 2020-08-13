Saints Williams: gotta get better

NEW ORLEANS, LA – NOVEMBER 22: Marcus Williams #43 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates against the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 22, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Saints safety Marcus Williams has 10 career interceptions, and in 2019, 13 passes defensed. But, there is a weakness he said he needs to improve. Tackling.

Williams was blunt in his self assessment, with reporters Thursday.

Williams is in the final year of his four year rookie contract. He was a second round pick of the Saints in 2017. It was the same draft that produced cornerback Marshon Lattimore, offensive tackle Ryan Ramcyzk, and running back Alvin Kamara.

The Saints continue training camp at the club’s facility on Airline Drive. Cameras will be allowed in Monday when the club goes to full pads.

Wednesday, the Saints announced that no fans would be allowed in the Superdome for the club’s September 13th season opener against Tampa Bay.