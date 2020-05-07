Saints will reportedly open 2020 season vs. Bucs

NEW ORLEANS, La. – All eyes will seemingly be on the NFC South this upcoming season. With a number of off-season moves, most notably, Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski to Tampa Bay. Saints fans won’t have to wait long to see a match-up featuring two first-ballot hall of famers.
The New Orleans Saints will reportedly play host to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to open the 2020 season.
Other notable matchups being reported include Christmas Day vs Minnesota in the Superdome, and a week 2 meeting vs the Las Vegas Raiders in prime time, on Monday Night Football.
The NFL is set to officially release the 2020 schedule at 6:30pm.