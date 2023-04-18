NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — At the Children’s Hospital Celebrity Shootout, we learned that golf can be like the game of football. Just ask some New Orleans Saints celebrities — kicker Wil Lutz and linebacker Pete Werner. For the full story, see the WGNO Media Player above.

Lutz and Werner also spoke about overcoming adversity after the Zurich Classic of New Orleans Tuesday event. For Werner, it’s bouncing back from injury.

For Lutz, it’s bouncing back from his statistically worst season (2022-23), where he made 23 of 31 FG attempts at 74 percent compared to 82, 88, and 93 percent kicking in the three prior seasons.

Blake Gillikin, Saints punter and holder, was on the bag caddying for Lutz. Those two are used to working together.