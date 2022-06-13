NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— After being on the sidelines for almost a year due to a core muscle injury, New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz has announced he is clear to play.

The player took to social media on Monday evening upon the news of his return, posting on Instagram about his plans to get back to the top.

Here’s what he had to say:

After 11 months and multiple surgeries and setbacks….I’ve officially been cleared!! No words can explain how hard these 11 months have been mentally and physically, but it’s added a whole new perspective and motivation get back to the top. A lot of work ahead, but I can’t wait be back on the field helping this team win games!! ⚜️

The Saints kick off the regular season on Sunday, September 11 in Atlanta. To view the full Saints schedule, click here.