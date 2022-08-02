NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kawaan Baker has been suspended for the first six games of the 2022 regular season.

According to a statement from an NFL spokesperson, Baker reportedly violated the NFL’s rule regarding performance-enhancing drugs.

The NFL adds that Baker will be allowed to practice and play in pre-season games and is scheduled to return to the Saints roster on October 17 ahead of the Week 6 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Last season, Baker played in only two games and did not have a reception. He is a 7th-round 2021 draft pick and #255 overall from South Alabama.

The Saints kick off the preseason on Saturday, August 13 in Houston. The regular season kicks off on Sunday, September 11 in Atlanta.