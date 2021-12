JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 13: A New Orleans Saints helmet is seen on the bench during the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on October 13, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Monday, the NFL announced schedule changes for Week 17 that included the Saints matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

#Saints Week 17 matchup against the Panthers has been moved from 12 pm to 3:25 pm @WGNOsports @WGNOtv — Jori Parys (@JoriParys) December 27, 2021

The Saints were originally scheduled to host the Panthers at 12 p.m. at the Caesars Superdome.

The game will now kick-off at 3:25 p.m.

NFL announces two kickoff changes on Sunday's Week 17 schedule: https://t.co/mY3tNVYpDr — NFL345 (@NFL345) December 27, 2021

Additionally, the Rams-Ravens game moved to 12 p.m.