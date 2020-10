NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 05: Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints warms up during the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 05, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

METAIRIE, La. – On Wednesday, eight New Orleans Saints players were listed on the team’s injury report.

Saints WR Michael Thomas was limited with ‘ankle/hamstring’ injuries.

Thomas has not played since Week 1 of the season against Tampa Bay, where he sustained a high ankle sprain. The hamstring injury is new.

The Saints will take on the Carolina Panthers Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 p.m.