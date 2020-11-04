Saints Wednesday injury report: Kamara, Thomas limited

Saints running back Alvin Kamara made his way on to the Saints injury report Wednesday. Kamara was listed as limited with a foot injury.
He said he will practice, Thursday. Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas was listed as limited, as well. The Saints play at Tampa Bay Sunday night. The winner is in first place in the NFC South.
Here’s the Saints full injury report from Wednesday.
|CB
|Justin Hardee
|Groin
|DNP
|DT
|Sheldon Rankins
|Knee
|DNP
|QB
|Drew Brees
|Right Shoulder
|LP
|RB
|Alvin Kamara
|Foot
|LP
|WR
|Marquez Callaway
|Ankle
|LP
|WR
|Michael Thomas
|Ankle/Hamstring
|LP
|G
|Nick Easton
|Concussion
|FP