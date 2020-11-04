Saints Wednesday injury report: Kamara, Thomas limited

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 25: Tre Boston #33 of the Carolina Panthers grabs the facemask of Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints in the second quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on October 25, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Saints running back Alvin Kamara made his way on to the Saints injury report Wednesday. Kamara was listed as limited with a foot injury.

He said he will practice, Thursday. Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas was listed as limited, as well. The Saints play at Tampa Bay Sunday night. The winner is in first place in the NFC South.

Here’s the Saints full injury report from Wednesday.