New Orleans, La. – Seven Saints players were listed on the teams Wednesday injury report ahead of their Week 12 matchup with the Denver Broncos.

Michael Thomas (ankle) and Alvin Kamara (foot) were both limited.

Andrus Peat (concussion) and Deonte Harris (neck) did not participate.

For a full look at the Saints Injury Report

The Saints hit the road to face the Denver Broncos Sunday at 3:05 p.m.