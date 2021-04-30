Saints trade up: take Stanford corner in Round 3

BERKELEY, CA – DECEMBER 01: Cornerback Paulson Adebo #11 of the Stanford Cardinal intercepts a pass intended for wide receiver Vic Wharton III #17 of the California Golden Bears during the fourth quarter at California Memorial Stadium on December 1, 2018 in Berkeley, California. The Stanford Cardinal defeated the California Golden Bears 23-13. (Photo by Jason O. Watson/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS — In the draft, the Saints do what they do. Trade up.

In the third round, New Orleans traded picks 98 and 105 overall to get to 76 and select Stanford cornerback Paulson Adebo.

Adebo opted out of the 2020 season. He finished at Stanford with 38 passes defensed and four interceptions

He led the nation with 38 combined passes defended in 2018 and 2019. Now, @AdeboPaulson_ is the newest member of the @Saints!#GoStanford | #StanfordNFL https://t.co/1wTHub9Etw — Stanford Football (@StanfordFball) May 1, 2021

The Saints traded their two third round picks to Denver to move up to select Adebo.

“As far as things I can bring to the league, I am a playmaker,” said Adebo. “If you look at my career, eight interceptions in 22 games. Someone who is extremely productive, on ball and I think that is something I can bring to the league and help make takeaways.”