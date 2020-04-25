Saints trade up, draft Zack Baun at No. 74

MADISON, WI – SEPTEMBER 08: Elijah Lilly #19 of the New Mexico Lobos is brought down by Andrew Van Ginkel #17 and Zack Baun #56 of the Wisconsin Badgers during a game at Camp Randall Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS,La. – The New Orleans Saints trade up in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft, selecting Wisconsin Linebacker Zack Baun with the 74th pick.

Baun is a 6’2, 238 lbs linebacker that ran a 4.65 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, and has a 32.5-inch vertical.

In his senior year with Badgers, Baun finished among the nation’s leaders with 19.5 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks among his 76 total tackles.

He earned second-team Associated Press All-American and first-team All-Big Ten honors.

He also intercepted a pass, broke up two others, and forced two fumbles.

Baun was originally projected to go in the first round of the NFL draft.

He helps the New Orleans Saints fill a need at the Linebacker position after losing A.J. Klein to free agency.