Saints trade up, draft Zack Baun at No. 74

NEW ORLEANS,La. – The New Orleans Saints trade up in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft, selecting Wisconsin Linebacker Zack Baun with the 74th pick.
Baun is a 6’2, 238 lbs linebacker that ran a 4.65 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, and has a 32.5-inch vertical.
In his senior year with Badgers, Baun finished among the nation’s leaders with 19.5 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks among his 76 total tackles.
He earned second-team Associated Press All-American and first-team All-Big Ten honors.
He also intercepted a pass, broke up two others, and forced two fumbles.
Baun was originally projected to go in the first round of the NFL draft.
He helps the New Orleans Saints fill a need at the Linebacker position after losing A.J. Klein to free agency.