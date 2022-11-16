Saints head coach Dennis Allen is sticking with Andy Dalton as the club’s starting quarterback.

Allen made the announcement Wednesday in a phone call with local media. Allen said the Saints, 3-7, have several areas that need improvement.

Here’s what he told media.

The Saints had 10 players listed on their injury report as not practicing. They include defensive end Marcus Davenport, tackle James Hurst, cornerback Marshon Lattimore, and linebacker Pete Werner.

Jameis Winston did practice, and was not listed on the injury report.

The Saints host the Rams Sunday at Noon. New Orleans is favored by 4. The total on the game is 39.