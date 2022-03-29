PALM BEACH, Fla. (WGNO) — While speaking at the NFL’s annual league meeting in Florida on Tuesday, first-year New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen was queried about the use of Taysom Hill.

Hill, who has taken snaps under center or out of the ‘wildcat’ formation during most of five-year career in New Orleans, started five games last season, losing just one before exiting with a severe foot injury in the second quarter of a Week 18 win at Atlanta.

But with a renewed commitment to Jameis Winston following a failed attempt to sign Deshaun Watson, Allen said Hill’s focus will turn to tight end in 2022.

“It’s really is going to be a lot more of an”F” tight end, “move” tight end type of role,” said Allen while answering a question regarding Hill’s future. “I think that’s the direction we need to move with him because I think he can be one of the better players in the league in that role.

“If Jameis is out there playing quarterback, I don’t like Taysom standing next to me on the sideline.”

In terms of the Saints’ confidence in Winston, Allen said a lot of their belief in the 28-year-old, former NFL passing leader’s performance last year prior to his season-ending injury in Week 8.

“Jameis gives us some stability at the position,” said Coach Allen. “I thought there were a lot of things that we saw Jameis do in those first seven weeks that gave us a lot of optimism about what we can be as a team with him. So, we are excited about that moving forward.”