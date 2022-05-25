NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Saints announced the dates and times of its preseason schedule set for August 2022, including the Los Angeles Chargers as the only one of the three slotted for the Caesars Superdome.

The Saints will open the preseason against the Houston Texas at Reliant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 13. Then travel to Green Bay to face the Packers six days later at Lambeau Field on Friday, Aug. 19.

Finally, the Saints will host the Chargers on Friday, Aug. 26.

Currently, all three games will be televised locally and are scheduled for 7 p.m. kickoffs.