Saints to host 750 family members of players, coaches, and staff Sunday Night

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – SEPTEMBER 13: An empty stadium is shown during the first quarter during a game between the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

New Orleans, La – On Thursday, the New Orleans Saints announced they will be hosting 750 family members of players, coaches, and staff on Sunday night.

In a statement, the Saints said those attending will be seated in the West Plaza sidelines. There will be minimal concessions, and no alcohol will be sold.

The Saints organization said allowing family members in the Superdome is a ‘strict test’ of their health and safety protocols, which they have been working on with ASM Global, local and national health experts including city and state governmental leadership.

According to the release, Governor John Bel Edwards and Mayor LaToya Cantrel have approved the safety test.

Protocols will include health screenings, mobile ticketing, social distancing and other health and safety enhancements. Facemasks will be required for those attending.

The Saints will host the Green Bay Packers Sunday night at 7:20 p.m.

{Press release information courtesy of The New Orleans Saints}