JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 13: A New Orleans Saints helmet is seen on the bench during the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on October 13, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

New Orleans, La. – Eight player were listed on the Saints Thursday Injury Report ahead of their Week 17 matchup vs Carolina.

Latavius Murray, Trey Hendricks, and David Onyemata were all upgraded to full participants.

#Saints Thursday Injury Report:

Murray, Hendrickson, and Onyemata all upgraded to full participants: pic.twitter.com/iyZJm40rCT — Jori Parys (@JoriParys) December 31, 2020

Josh Hill (hand), and Marcus Williams (ankle) did not participate.

The Saints look to go 6-0 in the NFC South as they face the Carolina Panthers Sunday on the road at 3:25 p.m.