Saints’ Thomas, Sanders practice as Bucs clash looms

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints receivers Michael Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders are on the cusp of returning to New Orleans’ passing game at an opportune time. Both are practicing as the Saints prepare for a visit to Tampa Bay on Sunday night that will give the winner a leg up in the NFC South race. Their return would give the Saints two top receivers in a high-stakes matchup against a Buccaneers defense that leads the NFL in stopping the run. Thomas hasn’t played since Week 1 mostly because of ankle and hamstring injuries. Sanders missed the Saints’ last two games with COVID-19.