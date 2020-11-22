Saints: Taysom good, defense great in win over Atlanta

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 22: Cameron Jordan #94 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates with teammate Kwon Alexander #58 after Jordan sacked quarterback Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 22, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Saints quarterback Taysom Hill ran for two touchdowns, and passed for 233 yards, and the defense sacked Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan eight times as New Orleans defeated Atlanta 24-9 Sunday at the Superdome.

The Saints won their 7th consecutive game, to move to 8-2 on the season.

Atlanta was held to 248 total yards. Cam Jordan had three sacks, David Onyemata and Trey Hendrickson had two sacks each, and Demario Davis had one quarterback sack.

Davis had 1 tackle for a loss, 2 quarterback hurries, and one pass defensed.

Hill was 18 of 23 passing, with at least two drops. Michael Thomas had his first 100 yard receiving game of the season. Thomas had 9 catches for 104 yards.

Atlanta was held to three field goals from Younghoe Koo. They were from 28, 51, and 52 yards.

The Falcons were shutout in the second half.