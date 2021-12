LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 15: Terron Armstead #72 of the New Orleans Saints lines up on the line of scrimmage during the first half of a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 15, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The New Orleans Saints will be without both starting tackles Sunday against the Bucs.

Terron Armstead, Ryan Ramczyk and Garrett Griffin have all been ruled OUT.

Armstead and Ramczyk missed practice all week with knee injuries.

The #Saints will be without both starting tackles Sunday against the #Bucs



Terron Armstead, Ryan Ramczyk and Garrett Griffin have been ruled OUT



Final injury report: pic.twitter.com/EbHDG6qFuq — Jori Parys (@JoriParys) December 17, 2021

Friday morning, the Saints learned they would also be without their head coach Sunday.

Sean Payton tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time.

The Saints (6-7) travel to Tampa (10-3) to take on the defending Super Bowl champions Sunday at 7:20 p.m.