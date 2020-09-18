Saints starting receivers Thomas, Sanders miss practice

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – SEPTEMBER 13: Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints is tackled by Jordan Whitehead #33 and Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints starting receivers Michael Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders have missed practice as New Orleans prepares for a Week 2 tilt against the Raiders in Las Vegas.

Thomas is a two-time All-Pro who could be seen limping off the field late in Sunday’s victory over Tampa Bay.

He’s listed on Thursday’s injury report with an ankle injury.

Payton has declined to address Thomas’ prognosis with reporters.

That leaves uncertain Thomas’ prospects for Monday night’s game or games beyond that.

The Saints say Sanders’ absence was not injury related but have not provided further details.