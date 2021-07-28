Saints Sign WR Chris Hogan

New York Jets wide receiver Chris Hogan (15) in action against the San Francisco 49ers during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed wide receiver Chris Hogan, it was announced by Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Hogan, 6-1, 210, was originally signed by the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Monmouth in 2011 and in eight seasons with the Buffalo Bills (2013-15), New England Patriots (2016-18), Carolina Panthers (2019) and New York Jets (2020), has played in 100 regular season games with 39 starts and posted 216 receptions for 2,795 yards (12.9 avg.) with 18 touchdowns.

The Ramapo, N.J. native has also played in nine career postseason games for New England with seven starts, posting 34 receptions for 542 yards with four touchdowns, being a part of two Super Bowl Championship teams.

Hogan played in five games with five starts for the Jets in 2020 and posted 14 receptions for 118 yards.

In 2010 at Monmouth, after transferring from Penn State where he played lacrosse for four years, Hogan caught 12 passes and three touchdowns as a wide receiver and intercepted three passes on defense.

Prior to joining the Saints, Hogan had been playing in the Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) this spring and summer.

{Press release courtesy of the New Orleans Saints}