EVANSTON, IL – NOVEMBER 11: Lorenzo Neal #9 of the Purdue Boilermakers moves in to make a tackle attempt on Justin Jackson #21 of the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field on November 11, 2017 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

If the name Lorenzo Neal sounds familiar, it should.

The Saints have signed Lorenzo Neal, son of the former Saints fullback. He was one of three free agent signings the club announced after rookie camp.

Here’s the news release from the club.

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey

Loomis announced today that the club has agreed to terms with OL Kyle

Murphy, DL Lorenzo Neal and LB Quentin Poling.

Murphy, 6-6, 305, is a three-year NFL veteran who originally was selected by the

Green Bay Packers in the sixth round (200th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft out of

Stanford. In his first two seasons in Green Bay, he started six games with three

starts, including opening the first three contests of the 2017 season at left tackle.

After spending the majority of the 2018 campaign on Injured Reserve, Murphy

had stints on the Rams and Texans practice squads and went to training camp

with Houston in 2020. The San Clemente, Calif. native played four years (2012-

15) at Stanford (Calif.) University, appearing in 54 career games with 34 starts,

including 27 consecutive to end his college career.

Neal, 6-3, 325, played defensive tackle at Purdue from 2016-20, appearing in 38

games and recording 73 tackles (49 solo), 13 stops for loss, four sacks, five

passes defensed, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and a blocked kick.

In an abbreviated Big Ten season in 2020, he played in six games and posted

ten tackles, 1.5 stops for loss and two passes defensed. In 2018, Neal was AllBig Ten honorable mention selection as he posted 30 tackles (17 solo), three

stops for loss, one sack, two passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one

fumble recovery. His father, Lorenzo Sr., played football at Fresno State, was a

fourth round draft pick of New Orleans in 1993 (89th overall) and played for 16

seasons in the NFL with Saints, Jets, Buccaneers, Titans, Bengals,

Chargers, Ravens and Raiders.

Poling, 6-1, 235, originally was a seventh round draft pick (227th overall) of the

Miami Dolphins in 2018 out of Ohio University. He spent the 2018 season on

Miami’s practice squad before spending parts of the 2019 campaign on the

Raiders and Falcons practice squads. Poling made his NFL debut in Week 10 of

the 2019 season for the Raiders in one contest on special teams and then went

to training camp with the Minnesota Vikings in 2020. The Ohio native, holds

school records in career solo tackles (221) and career tackles for loss (44.0)