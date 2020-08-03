Saints Sign Fowler And Waive Stallworth

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 13: A New Orleans Saints helmet is seen on the bench during the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on October 13, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, La. – The New Orleans Saints announced today that they have signed WR Bennie Fowler and waived DT Taylor Stallworth, it was announced by Executive Vice-President/General Manager Mickey Loomis

Fowler, 6-1, 218, was originally signed by the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan State in 2014. In five NFL seasons with the Broncos (2015-17) and New York Giants (2018-19), he has appeared in 63 games with 12 starts, recording 95 receptions for 1,090 yards and six touchdowns and one special teams tackle. In three postseason contests in 2015 for the Super Bowl 50 champion Broncos, Fowler caught two passes for 35 yards, including a 31-yard grab as well as catching a 2-point conversion in the fourth quarter off the Super Bowl, the final pass attempt of Denver QB Peyton Manning’s NFL career.

In 2019, the Bloomfield, Mich. native played in eight games with two starts for the Giants and posted 23 receptions for 193 yards.

Fowler played in 44 games with 15 starts for Michigan State and recorded career totals of 93 catches for 1,341 yards and 11 touchdowns, plus 16 rushing attempts for 102 yards and one touchdown.

{Courtesy: Press Release from the New Orleans Saints}