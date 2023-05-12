Article courtesy of the New Orleans Saints

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Saints announced Friday the signings of running back Kendre Miller, offensive lineman Nick Saldiveri, defensive back Jordan Howden and wide receiver A.T. Perry, each to four-year contracts.

Miller, 6-0, 220, was the Saints’ third round pick (71st overall) out of TCU, where he was a three-year letterman and finished with career totals of 2,410 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns, ninth in TCU history, in only 33 games with 17 starts. His 6.7 yards per carry average ranked first nationally among active Power 5 players at the end of the 2022 season and he held the longest active streak in the nation with 14 consecutive games with a rushing touchdown dating back to the end of the 2021 season and before it was snapped in the College Football Playoff Semifinal due to a knee injury. In 2022, Miller was a consensus first-team All-Big 12 selection after starting all 14 games and leading the Horned Frogs with 242 carries for 1,399 yards (6.2 avg.) with 17 touchdowns.

Saldiveri, 6-6, 316, was New Orleans’ first of two fourth round picks (103rd overall) and the first ever pick out of Old Dominion. The Monroe, N.C. native started 35-of-38 games over his career and is the only offensive lineman in ODU history to have scored a touchdown when he recovered a fumble in the bowl-eligibility clinching win over Charlotte in 2021. In 2022, he started ten games at right tackle and one at right guard, earning second-team All-Sun Belt honors.

Howden, 6-0, 209, was New Orleans’ fifth round pick (146th overall) out of Minnesota. The San Diego, Calif. native started 49-of-58 games during his college career with totals of 240 tackles (168 solo), 5.5 stops for loss, 20 passes defensed and four interceptions. During his senior season in 2022, Howden started all 13 games and recorded 58 tackles (40 solo), 3.5 stops for loss, five passes defensed and two interceptions, earning All-Big Ten Honorable Mention honors.

Perry, 6-5, 205, was the Saints’ sixth round pick and final draft selection (195th overall) out of Wake Forest, where he set numerous Demon Deacons receiving records, including a program record 28 touchdowns, also tied for seventh in ACC history. The Lake Worth, Fl. native also holds the program record with 15 touchdown receptions during the 2021 season, tied the program record with 12 100-yard receiving games and is the only player in program history to have two double-digit touchdown seasons, doing so during the 2021 and 2022 seasons. For his career, Perry appeared in 43 games and posted 171 receptions for 2,662 yards (15.6 avg.) and 28 touchdowns. In 2022, Perry was a first-team All-ACC selection for the second consecutive season when he appeared in 13 games with 12 starts and posted 81 receptions for 1,096 yards.