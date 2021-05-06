Saints sign DT Albert Huggins

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 13: A New Orleans Saints helmet is seen on the bench during the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on October 13, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints have signed defensive tackle Albert Huggins in a move that addresses a position where the club lost two prominent regulars.

The 6-foot-2, 305-pound Huggins is a third-year pro out of Clemson who has played in five NFL games.

He played in four games with Philadelphia as a rookie and one with Detroit last season.

New Orleans is trying to rebuild depth on its interior defensive line after losing veterans Sheldon Rankins and Malcom Brown as part of cost-cutting moves to get under the salary cap.