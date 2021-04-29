Saints shock pundits, pick DE Payton Turner

NEW ORLEANS — The Saints pulled off a surprise in the first round, selecting Houston defensive end Payton Turner with the 28th pick in the draft.

Turner, 6-6 270, started 23 games for the Cougars in the last two seasons.

He had five sacks at Houston.

He also had 14.5 tackles for losses.

Turner has a huge wingspan, and plenty of upside.

He was rising on draft boards, late.

After much speculation about the Saints trading up, a deal never materlized.

Of the 32 picks in the first round, 29 were from Power 5 schools.

Two were from the American Athletic Conference, Turner and Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins, who was picked No. 16 overall by Arizona.

