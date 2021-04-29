Saints shock pundits, pick DE Payton Turner

NEW ORLEANS — The Saints pulled off a surprise in the first round, selecting Houston defensive end Payton Turner with the 28th pick in the draft.
Turner, 6-6 270, started 23 games for the Cougars in the last two seasons.
He had five sacks at Houston.
He also had 14.5 tackles for losses.
Turner has a huge wingspan, and plenty of upside.
He was rising on draft boards, late.
After much speculation about the Saints trading up, a deal never materlized.
Of the 32 picks in the first round, 29 were from Power 5 schools.
Two were from the American Athletic Conference, Turner and Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins, who was picked No. 16 overall by Arizona.