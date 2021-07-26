Saints send Thomas to PUP list, reportedly sign Hogan

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 10: Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints reacts following his 11-yard touchdown during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 10, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas will start training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

Thomas is recovering from a reported surgery on his ankle, the same one he injured in the season opener in 2020 against the Bucs. The injury limited Thomas to 40 receptions in 7 games.

In 2019, Thomas set an NFL record for receptions in a single season with 149.

If Thomas is on the PUP list after the final cutdown of the preseason, he cannot play or practice for six weeks.

The NFL network reported that the Saints signed free agent wide receiver Chris Hogan. Hogan was playing professional lacrosse, before he worked out this week with New Orleans.

The Saints will be Hogan’s 5th NFL team. He won a pair of Super Bowls with the Patriots over a three year stretch. He had 12 touchdown catches in those three seasons, 2016-2018, with the Patriots.