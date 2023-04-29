NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Saints kicked of the third and final day of the 2023 NFL Draft selecting offensive lineman Nick Saldiveri in the fourth round (No. 115 overall) on Saturday.

The 6-foot-6, 316-pounder from Old Dominion, started 11 games on the offensive line in 2022, including 10 at right tackle and one at right guard.

Saldiveri was named Second-team All-Sun Belt Conference as a redshirt junior and was selected to play in the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

The North Carolina native was instrumental in helping teammate Blake Watson set and ODU single-game rushing record with 259 yards and three touchdowns against Coastal Carolina.

Previous picks include:

Round 1, Pick 29 – Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson

Round 2, Pick 40 – Isaiah Foskey, DE, Notre Dame

Round 3, Pick 71 – Kendre Miller, RB, TCU

UP NEXT FOR THE SAINTS

New Orleans has several more picks left in the 2023 NFL Draft:

Round 5, Pick 146

Round 5, Pick 165 (acquired from Philadelphia)

Round 7, Pick 227

Round 7, Pick 257 (compensatory selection)

Rounds 4-7 kicked off at 11 a.m. Saturday.

