Saints select Notre Dame QB Ian Book with No. 133 pick in fourth round of NFL Draft

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA – NOVEMBER 07: Quarterback Ian Book #12 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish throws in the first quarter against the Clemson Tigers at Notre Dame Stadium on November 7, 2020 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Matt Cashore-Pool/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS – With the 133rd pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the New Orleans Saints selected Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book.

Book went 30-5 as a starter as the winningest quarterback in Notre Dame history.

The game that started it all for the 6-foot, 206-pound signal caller was a win over LSU in the 2018 Citrus Bowl.

Book was 14-of-19 with two touchdowns coming off of the bench to lead the Irish to a 21-17 win.

Book started all 13 games as a junior, and led Notre Dame to the College Football Playoff in 2020.