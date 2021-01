PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – DECEMBER 13: New Orleans Saints secondary coach Aaron Glenn calls to players against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on December 13, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS – The Detroit Lion have named New Orleans Saints Secondary Coach Aaron Glenn as their next defensive coordinator.

Glenn will be joining former Saints’ Assistant Dan Campbell who was named the Lions’ new head coach.

Glenn has spent the last five seasons (2016-20) in New Orleans.

The Saints ranked fifth in pass defense in 2020.