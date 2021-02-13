Saints season ticket holders in social media fervor over lost seats

NEW ORLEANS — Some New Orleans Saints fans are burning up social media over the weekend to complain about losing their seats in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Renovations could cost at least 4,000 season ticket holders their treasured seats, some of which have been in their family for decades. New elevators and suites means thousands of seats in the 200 and 300 levels — and eventually the 500 levels — will have to go.

After 32 yrs of having @Saints season tickets & driving 4 hrs to every single game, they called my dad yesterday to tell him his seats were going away with the remodel. He’s missed triple the amount of games this year than he has in the last 32. We are devastated😭😭😭 — Katy Baines (@KatyBaines1523) February 11, 2021

So, does that mean the remodel will have fewer seats than the SuperDome has currently? That makes no sense since every home game is a sellout. I feel so bad for you. This seems really harsh! — JujuBeads (@julie_wettstein) February 11, 2021

Anybody out there been called by @Saints and told that their season tickets are being taken away basically?Been a season ticket holder for 23 years and this is the thanks we get,we have 25 friends who got tickets years ago and now we’re out! 🤬 #Section633 Please RT@MBSuperdome — Joey Michael Kas⚜️ner (@JOEMIC5117) February 7, 2021

The Saints organization is attempting to relocate every fan possible, but as a reminder, every home game has been sold out since Drew Brees arrived in 2006.