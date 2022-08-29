METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — When asked who he had in LSU’s season opener against Florida State in the Caesars Superdome on Sunday, New Orleans defensive back PJ Williams touted his alma mater without hesitation.

“Florida State all the way,” said Williams during a locker room media scrum at the team’s training facility in Metaire, La., on Monday.

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston also played at Florida State, while newly signed New Orleans natives Tyrann Mathieu (SS) and Jarvis Landry (WR) both played for the Tigers.

“We are all cool,” said Williams. “It’s gonna be a great competition.”

But, Williams also gave credit to LSU’s history of success and pipeline to the NFL.

“It’s a huge program,” he said. “They got a lot of guys in the NFL, and not only in NFL, but playing at a high level. They definitely got a good trackline going to the NFL for sure.”

The game will be shown live on WGNO Sunday night.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.