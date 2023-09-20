NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Marcus Maye of the New Orleans Saints has been suspended without pay for the next three games for violating the NFL Policy on Substances of Abuse.

Maye is eligible to return to the Saints’ active roster on Monday, Oct. 9, following the team’s Week 5 game at New England.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts