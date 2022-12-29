NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara missed practice for the second day in a row because of what head coach Dennis Allen called a “personal issue” earlier this week.

Safety Marcus Maye (shoulder), guard Andrus Peat (ankle), and running back Dwayne Washington (illness) also did not practice today.

Safety Justin Evans (shoulder), cornerback Marshon Lattimore, wide receiver Chris Olave (hamstring), tackle Ryan Ramczyk (illness), and linebacker Pete Werner (hamstring) were limited at practice.

Linebacker Kaden Ellis (hand) was listed on Thursday’s report as a full participant.

The New Orleans Saints (6-9) will play the Philadelphia Eagles (13-2) Sunday at noon.

Eagles starting quarterback Jalen Hurts did not practice Wednesday but was limited at practice today as he continues to recover from a right shoulder injury suffered two weeks ago.

Here is the full Thursday injury report: