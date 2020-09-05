Saints roster moves include Stevens, Hampton

The New Orleans Saints announced several roster moves Saturday.
The Saints terminated the contracts of the following five players:
Name Position Height Weight Age Exp. College
Anthony Chickillo LB 6-3 255 27 6 Miami (Fla.)
Mario Edwards Jr. DL 6-3 280 26 6 Florida State
Bennie Fowler III WR 6-1218 29 6 Michigan State Margus Hunt DE 6-8 295 33 8 Southern Methodist
Patrick Omameh G 6-4 327 30 8 Michigan
The Saints have waived the following 17 players:
Name Position Height Weight Age Exp. College
Joe Bachie LB 6-2 231 22 R Michigan State
Emmanuel Butler WR 6-4 220 24 1 Northern Arizona
Austin Carr WR 6-1195 26 4 Northwestern
T.J. Carter DE 6-4 289 21 R Kentucky
Andrew Dowell LB 6-1 225 23 1 Michigan State
Garrett Griffin TE 6-4 240 26 3 Air Force
Kemon Hall CB 5-11 190 23 1 North Texas
Lil’Jordan Humphrey WR 6-4 225 22 1 Texas
Juwan Johnson WR 6-4 231 23 R Oregon
Tony Jones Jr. RB 5-11 224 22 R Notre Dame
Wynton McManis LB 6-1 225 25 2 Memphis
Jordan Steckler OL 6-5 305 24 R Northern Illinois
Tommy Stevens TE 6-5 235 23 R Mississippi State
Calvin Throckmorton OL 6-5 309 24 R Oregon
Cameron Tom C 6-4 300 25 4 Southern Mississippi
Keith Washington II DB 6-1 180 23 R West Virginia
Ethan Wolf TE 6-6 252 24 3 Tennessee
The Saints waived/injured the following player:
Name Position Height Weight Age Exp. College
Saquan Hampton DB 6-1 206 24 2 Rutgers
The Saints placed the following player on Reserve/Physically Unable To Perform:
Name Position Height Weight Age Exp. College
Kiko Alonso LB 6-3 239 30 8 Oregon
The Saints placed the following player on Injured Reserve:
Name Position Height Weight Age Exp. College
Anthony Lanier II DE 6-6 285 27 3 Alabama A&M
The following player was placed on Reserve/Suspended By Commissioner:
Name Position Height Weight Age Exp. College
James Hurst OL 6-5 310 28 7 North Carolina