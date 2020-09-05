Saints roster moves include Stevens, Hampton

The New Orleans Saints announced several roster moves Saturday.

The Saints terminated the contracts of the following five players:

Name                         Position        Height            Weight           Age     Exp.    College

Anthony Chickillo    LB                   6-3                    255               27        6          Miami (Fla.)

Mario Edwards Jr.   DL                   6-3                    280               26        6          Florida State

Bennie Fowler III     WR                  6-1218               29        6          Michigan State Margus Hunt            DE                   6-8                    295               33        8          Southern Methodist

Patrick Omameh      G                    6-4                    327                30       8           Michigan

The Saints have waived the following 17 players:

Name                         Position        Height            Weight           Age     Exp.    College

Joe Bachie                LB                  6-2                  231                 22        R        Michigan State

Emmanuel Butler     WR                 6-4                  220                 24        1        Northern Arizona

Austin Carr               WR                6-1195                 26        4         Northwestern

T.J. Carter                 DE                 6-4                  289                 21        R         Kentucky    

Andrew Dowell        LB                  6-1                  225                23        1          Michigan State

Garrett Griffin          TE                  6-4                 240                 26        3         Air Force

Kemon Hall              CB                 5-11               190                 23        1          North Texas

Lil’Jordan Humphrey WR               6-4                   225                 22        1         Texas

Juwan Johnson      WR                6-4                   231                 23       R         Oregon

Tony Jones Jr.        RB                 5-11                 224                22        R         Notre Dame

Wynton McManis     LB                 6-1                  225                 25        2          Memphis

Jordan Steckler       OL            6-5                  305                 24        R          Northern Illinois

Tommy Stevens       TE            6-5                  235                 23        R         Mississippi State

Calvin Throckmorton OL                 6-5                  309                 24        R         Oregon

Cameron Tom          C                   6-4                  300                 25        4          Southern Mississippi

Keith Washington II DB           6-1                  180                 23        R          West Virginia

Ethan Wolf               TE             6-6                  252                 24        3          Tennessee

The Saints waived/injured the following player:

Name                         Position        Height            Weight           Age     Exp.    College

Saquan Hampton      DB                 6-1                  206                24        2       Rutgers

The Saints placed the following player on Reserve/Physically Unable To Perform:

Name                         Position        Height            Weight           Age     Exp.    College

Kiko Alonso             LB                     6-3                  239                 30        8       Oregon

The Saints placed the following player on Injured Reserve:

Name                         Position        Height            Weight           Age     Exp.    College

Anthony Lanier II     DE                  6-6                  285                  27        3         Alabama A&M

The following player was placed on Reserve/Suspended By Commissioner:

Name                         Position        Height            Weight           Age     Exp.    College

James Hurst                OL              6-5                  310                 28        7          North Carolina

