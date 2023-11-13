METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Saints rookie wide receiver AT Perry made his first career NFL start Sunday versus the Minnesota Vikings.

Perry finished the week 10 matchup with with two catches for 38 yards (second on the team) and a touchdown.

New Orleans drafted the former Wake Forest wideout in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL draft, and Perry’s NFL debut came at the right time.

Fellow wide receiver Michael Thomas did not play in the second half of the 29-17 loss due to a knee injury, and Perry’s touchdown capped off the Saints’ 16-point second-half surge.

Although the Black and Gold loss, Perry spoke about his debut and expectations of a growing role in the Saints’ offense moving forward.

Click the video to hear the rookie’s full presser from Monday, Nov. 13.

