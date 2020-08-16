Saints right tackle Ryan Ramczyk feels team has ‘all the pieces’ to win in 2020

NEW ORLEANS, LA – The Saints offensive line has consistently been elite and it appears the 2020 unit will be no different.

The Saints return the dynamic duo of Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk, who arguably make up one of the top offensive tackle tandems in the NFL.

Recently Armstead said despite the atypical offseason, the Saints “Super Bowl or bust” mentality remains the same.

On a Zoom call Sunday afternoon, Ramczyk echoed his teammate’s thoughts.

“It seems like we have all the pieces here to go and win this thing,” said Ramczyk. “As far as preparing in the crazy off-season and stuff, I think that’s where kind of more veteran teams will prevail this season. Guys who are focused on their craft, are responsible players and who can approach this game the way they always do and have that dedication.”

Last season the Saints offensive line gave up 25 sacks, the third fewest in the league.

To hear more from the Saints right tackle, click on the video above.