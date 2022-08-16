GREEN BAY, Wis. (WGNO) — For 11 years, the Saints held training camp at the University of Wisconsin at La Crosse.

There were several advantages, and 23 years later, head coach Dennis Allen said one was a big reason to go to Green Bay.

The Saints woke up to temperatures in the 60’s Tuesday morning.

For the Saints head coach, the summer chill was exactly what his club needed.

“We wanted to find a good quality opponent in a little bit cooler environment,” said Allen after the team’s joint practice with the Packers. “Get out of the heat just a little bit. Get our guys tucked away and come together as a unit.”



Jameis Winston did not practice Tuesday. It is unclear if he will Wednesday.

Coach Allen said he is still being evaluated.



But, Allen did shed some light on the status of wide receiver Michael Thomas.



When the games count, Allen is counting on Thomas.



“When the ball kicks off for real Mike Thomas is going to be ready to go, and I am excited about that.”

Thousands watched practice, but media was not allowed to video team drills – only warmups.



The Saints’ offense started slowly, but improved as Tuesday’s practice continued.

Newly signed free agent safety, and former LSU Tiger, Tyrann Mathieu, also spoke with media after practice.

Click the video below to see what the New Orleans native had to say:

The Saints play the Packers in both team’s second preseason game of 2022.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.