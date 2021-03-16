Saints reportedly deal Malcolm Brown to the Jags

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans cap space casualties continue Tuesday as reports indicate that the team is trading defensive lineman Malcolm Brown to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a draft pick.
The news confirmed by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport on Twitter earlier this afternoon:
The Jaguars then announced they were giving Brown a 2-year, $11 million extension.
For the Saints, the move saves them about $5 million in cap space.
It’s still unclear what draft pick they will be receiving in return for Malcolm Brown.
As a member of one of the top run defenses in the NFL a season ago, Brown recorded 27 total tackles and a sack in 13 games.
in 29 total games with the team, brown recorded 61 total tackles, 9 tackles for loss, and 3 sacks.
He was entering the final season of his 3-year, $15 million dollar deal he signed with the Saints in 2019.